AEP Texas is moving to become the dominant electricity distributer in the Rio Grande Valley.

Corpus-Christi-based AEP is taking over the territory in Hidalgo County currently held by Oncor. Two years ago, Dallas-based Oncor had purchased Sharyland Utilities’ retail distribution area in south McAllen and south Mission.

Oncor has now sold that territory to AEP Texas, making AEP the electricity provider for almost all of Hidalgo County.