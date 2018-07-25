Home TEXAS Affidavit: 3 Arrested After Boy Kidnapped, Assaulted
Affidavit: 3 Arrested After Boy Kidnapped, Assaulted
TEXAS
0

Affidavit: 3 Arrested After Boy Kidnapped, Assaulted

0
0
arrest made
now viewing

Affidavit: 3 Arrested After Boy Kidnapped, Assaulted

ny-1532497974-scxi85ij4k-snap-image
now playing

Georgia Lawmaker Who Used Racial Slur On TV Will Resign

download (2)
now playing

Lovato Rep Says Singer Is Awake And With Family

download (1)
now playing

Sergio Marchionne, Who Saved Fiat And Chrysler, Has Died

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

Valley Group Asks For Extension On Border Wall Public Commentary

Border+patrol33
now playing

Immigrant Boy Found In Weslaco Speaks Unknown Dialect

IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Catholic Charities Helps House Immigrants

Michael Cohen
now playing

Giuliani: Trump Didn't Offer To Pay Cash On Tape

Dallas Police Department veteran Senior Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens
now playing

Bond Not Raised For Suspect In Police Killing

police-badge-generic
now playing

Officer Arrested After Barrage Of Calls

hot heat extreme heat heatwave
now playing

New Highs Set In Death Valley, Palm Springs

(AP) – Three people have been arrested on allegations they kidnapped an 11-year-old boy in San Antonio and conspired to sexually assault the child before later trying to sell him for drugs.

One person was arrested Thursday followed by the two others after the child was able to escape an apartment and inform police of his abduction on Feb. 22.  An arrest affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express-News says 38-year-old Larry Gallegos and a second suspect posed as the boy’s parents and took him from a park.

The affidavit says Gallegos assaulted the boy, who told investigators that he heard the suspects talking on the phone about selling him in exchange for drugs.  Gallegos was arrested on charges that include aggravated kidnapping.  Gallegos was no longer being held Tuesday and a working phone number for him could not be found.

Related posts:

  1. Cause Of Triple-Fatal House Fire Remains Unknown
  2. Brownsville Man Hit With 20-Year Prison Sentence Over Child Porn
  3. McAllen Prostitution Sting Takes Down 16
  4. Guatemalan Boy Reunites With Father After Weeks In Kansas
Related Posts
Dallas Police Department veteran Senior Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens

Bond Not Raised For Suspect In Police Killing

jsalinas 0
police-badge-generic

Officer Arrested After Barrage Of Calls

jsalinas 0
courtgavel

Woman In Fatal Teen Love Triangle Loses Court Appeal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video