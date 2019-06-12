Affidavits Reveal Details Of Santa Rosa Teacher’s Sexual Abuse Of Female Students

Law enforcement affidavits are detailing the allegations that led to the arrests last month of two Santa Rosa school teachers and coaches on student sexual abuse charges.

The affidavits, obtained by the Valley Morning Star, are from interviews investigators conducted with two 16-year-old girls who describe being given drugs and alcohol and having sex with the men, sometimes in motel rooms, sometimes in the teachers’ vehicles.

According to the teenagers, the illegal activity took place for about a 3-month period early this year. Meanwhile, the investigation has widened to identify Santa Rosa school district personnel who may have known about the activity and failed to report it.

The two teachers, 35-year-old Josue Cepeda and 24-year-old Isaac Flores, were indicted in May on charges of child sexual assault and having improper relations with a student. They remain jailed on bonds totaling $525,000.