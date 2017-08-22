Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

(AP) – Afghanistan’s government is applauding President Donald Trump’s speech for focusing on needs and conditions instead of timelines.

Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. Hamdullah Mohib calls it a “10 out of 10.” He tells The Associated Press by telephone from Kabul that Afghans heard “exactly what we needed to.”

Mohib says critiques of the speech for failing to disclose troop numbers are misguided. He says the focus on numbers detracts from the “real focus” on conditions and support needed for Afghanistan to succeed and achieve peace.

The ambassador is also praising Trump for “breaking the silence” about Pakistan’s sheltering of what he calls terrorists. Trump emphasized the need for Pakistan to stop harboring the Taliban.

Mohib says Afghanistan has made progress and is committed to pursuing reforms to show it merits continuing help from the U.S.