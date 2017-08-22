Home WORLD Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech
Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech
WORLD
0

Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

0
0
1280x720_70821B00-ARXZC
now viewing

Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

train+crash+0706
now playing

33 People Injured In Train Crash At Station

WireAP_31acd9cf42c84fbb9a76a60e9e77f2a4_12x5_992
now playing

Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea

Spain_Attacks_32215.jpg-2be1a
now playing

Spain Attack Car 'Flagged For Speeding' In Paris

920×920 (8)
now playing

Mattis: IS Militants Caught In Iraq-Syria Military Vise

599aba25b40c7.image
now playing

China Scores Points Off McCain Collision

599b9f447233a.image
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

donald trump
now playing

Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy

ITALY EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Magnitude Readings Vary Widely On Italy Quake

AP PAUL 2016 A USA IL
now playing

Rand Paul Protests Afghanistan Troop Increase

Texas Health and Human Services Commission
now playing

Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group's Contract

(AP) – Afghanistan’s government is applauding President Donald Trump’s speech for focusing on needs and conditions instead of timelines.
Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. Hamdullah Mohib calls it a “10 out of 10.” He tells The Associated Press by telephone from Kabul that Afghans heard “exactly what we needed to.”
Mohib says critiques of the speech for failing to disclose troop numbers are misguided. He says the focus on numbers detracts from the “real focus” on conditions and support needed for Afghanistan to succeed and achieve peace.
The ambassador is also praising Trump for “breaking the silence” about Pakistan’s sheltering of what he calls terrorists. Trump emphasized the need for Pakistan to stop harboring the Taliban.
Mohib says Afghanistan has made progress and is committed to pursuing reforms to show it merits continuing help from the U.S.

Related posts:

  1. Trump To Outline Afghan Strategy In National TV Address
  2. Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy
  3. Kaine Says US Must Be ‘invested’ In Afghanistan
  4. Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance
Related Posts
WireAP_31acd9cf42c84fbb9a76a60e9e77f2a4_12x5_992

Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea

Zack Cantu 0
Spain_Attacks_32215.jpg-2be1a

Spain Attack Car ‘Flagged For Speeding’ In Paris

Zack Cantu 0
599aba25b40c7.image

China Scores Points Off McCain Collision

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video