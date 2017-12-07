Afghan Official: Gunmen Abduct, Kill 7 Civilians From A Bus

(AP) – An Afghan official says gunmen snatched seven civilians off a bus in the western Farah province and shot and killed them. Abdul Marouf Folad, the provincial chief police, said on Wednesday that the shooting happened the previous day in the remote district of Bala Buluk and that one woman was among those killed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the killings but Folad said that at the same time, a battle was underway nearby between Afghan security forces and the Taliban.

Meanwhile, in western Herat province, Taliban insurgents killed at least three construction workers. Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the attack took place in the Guzara district on Tuesday. He says a police investigation is underway by police. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks