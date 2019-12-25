Afghan Official Says Taliban Abducted 26 Peace Activists

(AP) – The Taliban have ambushed a peace convoy in western Afghanistan and abducted 26 activists, members of a peace movement. A police spokesman says the insurgents staged the ambush in Farah province on Tuesday, forcing the six-vehicle convoy to a halt, then got into the cars and drove to an unknown location. The spokesman says a police operation is underway to locate and free the activists, whose convoy was going village-to-village to rally for peace.

The Taliban haven’t so far claimed responsibility for the abductions. At a similar series of peace rallies in October, the Taliban abducted six activists from the movement but quickly released them.