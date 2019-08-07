Afghan Officials Say Kabul Attack kKilled 14

Afghans are seen through a shattered glass of a transport bus broken after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A suicide car bomber targeted the police headquarters in a minority Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul on Wednesday, setting off a huge explosion that wounded dozens of people, Afghan officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

(AP) – Afghan officials say 14 people were killed and 145 others were wounded in a Taliban suicide car bombing outside a police station in Kabul earlier in the day. Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat told reporters that 92 of the wounded are civilians. The Taliban said they had targeted a recruitment center for security forces.

Wednesday morning’s shattering explosion occurred a day after a United States envoy and the Taliban reported progress in their talks on negotiating an end to the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan. Even as those talks continue, a growing number of civilians are being killed in Afghanistan.

The United Nations has said July saw the highest number of civilian casualties in a single month since 2017, with more than 1,500 killed or wounded as insurgent attacks spiked.