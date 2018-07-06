Home WORLD Afghan President Announces Weeklong Cease-Fire With Taliban
Afghan President Announces Weeklong Cease-Fire With Taliban
(AP) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has announced a cease-fire with the Taliban to begin next Tuesday and last for a week.
A statement sent from the president’s office on Thursday says the cease-fire will coincide with the long holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It says the cease-fire does not include al-Qaida or the Islamic State group.
There was no immediate comment from the Taliban, who have steadily expanded their presence in recent years, capturing a number of districts across the country and carrying out near-daily attacks mainly targeting Afghan security forces.

