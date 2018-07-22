Home WORLD Afghan Vice President Escapes Suicide Attack
Afghan Vice President Escapes Suicide Attack
Afghan Vice President Escapes Suicide Attack

AFGHANISTAN NEAR DEATH OF VICE PRES
Afghan Vice President Escapes Suicide Attack

(AP) – An Afghan interior ministry spokesman says that 14 people, including both civilians and military forces, have been killed in the suicide attack near Kabul’s airport shortly after the country’s controversial first vice president landed on his return from abroad.

Spokesman Najib Danish added that 50 other people were wounded in the attack.  The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack through its Aamaq News Agency.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack in a statement released by the presidential palace.

