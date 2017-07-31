Afghanistan Says 2 Iraq Embassy Staff Killed

(AP) – Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish has said that two Afghan employees died in an attack on the Iraq Embassy. Three police were injured, he said.

It wasn’t until the attack ended that both the embassy and the interior ministry realized two of their Afghan staff had died in the daring assault. The attack began shortly before noon on Monday, after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the embassy gates. Another three attackers stormed inside the building from where they battled Afghan security forces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and said it was the government’s responsibility to provide protection to international missions.