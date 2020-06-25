Africa Urges No ‘obstacles’ To A COVID-19 Vaccine For All

(AP) – African countries say governments around the world should “remove all obstacles” to swift and equitable distribution of any successful COVID-19 vaccine, including by making all intellectual property and technologies immediately available.

The call from the African Union on Thursday was Africa’s most assertive one yet for a “people’s vaccine” as rich countries like the United States make deals with manufacturers for potential supplies. The statement comes as the concornavirus is spreading rapidly in Africa.

The chief of the United Nations’ AIDS agency said at a continental conference on the quest for COVID-19 vaccines, “It’s not right that those who have money jump the queue while doctors and nurses in Africa die.”