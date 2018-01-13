Home WORLD African Ambassadors To UN Blast Trump Remark As ‘Racist’
African Ambassadors To UN Blast Trump Remark As ‘Racist’
African Ambassadors To UN Blast Trump Remark As ‘Racist’

African Ambassadors To UN Blast Trump Remark As ‘Racist’

(AP) – The African group of ambassadors to the United Nations has issued an extraordinary statement condemning the “outrageous, racist and xenophobic remarks” by President Donald Trump and demanding a retraction and apology.

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power has shared the statement on Twitter, saying: “Whoa. I’ve never seen a statement like this by African countries directed at the United States.”

The African ambassadors issued the statement late Friday following an emergency meeting after Trump used vulgar language to reject an immigration bill, asking why the U.S. would take in more people from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa.

Trump has denied using that language but others present say he did.

The new statement expresses concern over the Trump administration’s apparent increasing denigration of Africa “and people of color.”

