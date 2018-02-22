Home WORLD African Asylum Seekers Facing Expulsion Have Embraced Israel
African Asylum Seekers Facing Expulsion Have Embraced Israel
(AP) – Tens of thousands of African asylum seekers fear their stay in Israel is coming to an abrupt end.
The Israeli government has given them until April 1 to leave the country for an unnamed African destination – known to be Rwanda – in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket, or they will be incarcerated indefinitely.
The Africans, nearly all from dictatorial Eritrea and war-torn Sudan, say they feel great appreciation for Israel, coupled with dread over the looming expulsions.
As the world grapples with the worst refugee crisis since World War II, the issue has struck a raw nerve in Israel – established on the heels on the Holocaust.
Critics have called the government’s proposed response unethical and a stain on Israel’s image as a refuge for Jewish migrants.

