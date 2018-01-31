African Leaders Nearly Demanded Public Apology From Trump

(AP) – African leaders this week came close to demanding that President Donald Trump publicly apologize for his vulgar remark about the continent “that defies all forms of diplomatic etiquette,” according to a draft declaration obtained by The Associated Press.

The draft declaration, created during an African Union summit, says heads of state and government are “deeply appalled” by Trump’s reported comparison of African countries to a dirty toilet. It warns that the strategic partnership between Africa and the U.S. is at risk because of Trump’s “racist and xenophobic behavior.”

The African leaders appear to have changed their mind on the draft declaration because of a Trump letter to them pledging his “deep respect” and saying Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would make an “extended visit” to the continent in March.