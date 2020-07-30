CORONAVIRUSCOVID WORLDWORLD

After 99 Days Of Success, Virus Returns To Haunt Vietnam

A woman walks past a row of T-shirts printed with Vietnamese flags in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, Jul.30, 2020. For 99 days, Vietnam seemed to have defeated the coronavirus, but now a new outbreak in the city of Da Nang has grown to over 40 cases in six cities and authorities are beginning to reimpose broader restrictions. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

(AP) — A week ago, Vietnam seemed to have defeated the coronavirus. There wasn’t a single reported case of community transmission for 99 days. Not a single death. A handful of cases were caught and isolated at the border, but otherwise people were returning to their normal lives. The country of 96 million people was hailed globally as a standout success. But then a 57-year-old man from the coastal city of Da Nang caught the virus in a case that has puzzled authorities. The outbreak has grown to 43 cases in six parts of the country, and authorities are beginning to reimpose broader restrictions.

