After Arrest, Michael Avenatti Denies LA Domestic Violence
(AP) – Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti denies allegations of domestic violence.  Avenatti was arrested Wednesday near his skyscraper apartment in a ritzy area of Los Angeles.

Police won’t release details but say the alleged victim had visible injuries.  After posting $50,000 bail, Avenatti called the felony allegation “completely bogus” and said it was made up to harm his reputation. As he left a police station where he was booked, Avenatti told reporters that he’s never hit a woman and is confident he’ll be exonerated.

Avenatti became famous representing Daniels, a porn actress who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump and has sued to invalidate a confidentiality agreement she signed.  Avenatti has also harshly criticized the president and has said he’s mulling a 2020 presidential run.

