After Caliphate’s Fall, IS Insurgents Still Spread Fear

(AP) – Islamic State group militants are keeping residents around northern Iraq in fear, more than a year and a half after the defeat of the so-called caliphate. They hide in the mountains and emerge under cover of night to kill and intimidate. They stage abductions and roadside ambushes, aimed at intimidating locals, silencing informants and restoring the extortion rackets that financed IS’s rise to power six years ago.

It’s part of a quiet, relentless battle with the military, which is on a constant hunt for sleeper cells, raiding homes and questioning family members. The militants’ ranks number between 5,000 and 7,000 fighters around Iraq, according to one Iraqi intelligence official.

The local population is divided between those who suffered at the hands of IS and those who supported the militants.