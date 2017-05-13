After Comey Firing, Trump’s Frustrations Boiled Over

(AP) – The Trump White House is accustomed to bouts of chaos, but President Donald Trump’s handling of the firing of the FBI director could have serious and long-lasting implications.

Already Trump’s decision to fire James Comey appears to have emboldened the Senate intelligence committee investigating Russia’s election interference and the president’s associates. Lawmakers have announced a subpoena for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey’s allies have made clear they will defend him against attacks from Trump. They are disputing the president’s assertion that Comey told the president he was not personally under investigation.

Several people close to the president say his reliance on a small cadre of advisers as he mulled firing Comey reflects his broader distrust of many of his own staffers.