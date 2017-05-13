Home NATIONAL After Comey Firing, Trump’s Frustrations Boiled Over
After Comey Firing, Trump’s Frustrations Boiled Over
NATIONAL
0

After Comey Firing, Trump’s Frustrations Boiled Over

0
0
donald-trump
now viewing

After Comey Firing, Trump’s Frustrations Boiled Over

KHJHKJH
now playing

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

resized_fc1ed-a52eddfaresized_17d6da3a5ab0c1313_tur_picture_20170513_11931144_11931142
now playing

Bus Tips Over In Turkey, Killing At Least 23 People

untitled
now playing

Commencement Speech By No. 2 Senate Republican Canceled

13869795_G
now playing

Border Agency Says It Has Picked Finalists To Design Wall

C_m-0nLXYAAstNZ
now playing

Trump Tapes? If They Exist, They Could Spell Trouble

WireAP_7d85f41923b4431ca72c0de786f239e1_12x5_1600
now playing

Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' In Texas 'Gut-Wrenching'

Trump-Mitch
now playing

Trump And McConnell Help Each Other Pursue Shared Goals

Police Investigate Killing Of Ohio Police Chief, 2 Others

920×920
now playing

The Latest: Ex-Justice Official Arrives For FBI Interview

FATAL CRASH
now playing

3 Dead In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

(AP) – The Trump White House is accustomed to bouts of chaos, but President Donald Trump’s handling of the firing of the FBI director could have serious and long-lasting implications.

Already Trump’s decision to fire James Comey appears to have emboldened the Senate intelligence committee investigating Russia’s election interference and the president’s associates. Lawmakers have announced a subpoena for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey’s allies have made clear they will defend him against attacks from Trump. They are disputing the president’s assertion that Comey told the president he was not personally under investigation.

Several people close to the president say his reliance on a small cadre of advisers as he mulled firing Comey reflects his broader distrust of many of his own staffers.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Contradicts White House On Reasons For Comey Firing
  2. The Latest: Trump Warns Comey About Leaking To Media
  3. Trump And McConnell Help Each Other Pursue Shared Goals
  4. Trump Signs Executive Order To Prevent Computer Hacking
Related Posts
C_m-0nLXYAAstNZ

Trump Tapes? If They Exist, They Could Spell Trouble

Danny Castillon 0
Trump-Mitch

Trump And McConnell Help Each Other Pursue Shared Goals

Danny Castillon 0

Police Investigate Killing Of Ohio Police Chief, 2 Others

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video