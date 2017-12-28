Home LOCAL After Delays, Restored Port Isabel Lighthouse To Reopen January 2nd
Members of the public can resume climbing the 75 stairs inside the Port Isabel Lighthouse again the day after New Year’s Day. After several delays in an extensive refurbishing project, the historic lighthouse is now set to reopen January 2nd. Port Isabel’s top tourist attraction has been closed since October 2016 for both exterior and interior renovation work that was supposed to take about four months. Since then, the entire exterior of the lighthouse has been resurfaced and repainted, and the top railing has been re-manufactured. It was the first major renovation of the structure since 2000 when work was completed to fully restore the lighthouse to its original 1852 appearance. It was in 1952 that the Lighthouse Square was dedicated as a Texas State Park. And in 1976, the lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

