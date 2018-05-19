Home NATIONAL After Katrina: High School Remembers Lost Class Of 2006
After Katrina: High School Remembers Lost Class Of 2006
NATIONAL
0

After Katrina: High School Remembers Lost Class Of 2006

0
0
14230769_1472920909_6161
now viewing

After Katrina: High School Remembers Lost Class Of 2006

immigration_reform_graphic
now playing

Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue's Risks For GOP

ElfantBio_1-sm
now playing

County Tax Collector Officials Arrested In Fraud Probe

5aff1c2c3be5e_image
now playing

Trump Catches Wilkie Off-Guard With VA Secretary Nomination

c7156f6b-e4b6-4fb0-9185-443de0df52d4
now playing

Trump: Justice Department Planted Spy In 2016 Campaign

5afeffd51a9d7_image
now playing

Texas Students Who Supported Parkland Endure Own Shooting

WireAP_81c34a1517ae4150990534cb397d9361_12x5_992
now playing

Hawaii Officials Warn Residents About Latest Lava Flow

images
now playing

Americans Fete Royal Wedding In Pubs, Hotels And Homes

Tropical Coverage 2018 – 799×417
now playing

Tropical Coverage 2018

FLAGS AT HALF STAFF
now playing

Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Sophomore Baseball Player Wounded In School Shooting

(AP) – One of the state’s top high schools is remembering a group of seniors who weren’t able to graduate with their class due to Hurricane Katrina.

Seventy seniors weren’t able to make it back when Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans reopened in January 2006.

This Sunday, the school will honor them at a brunch that’s part of the school’s regular graduation ceremonies. The former students will receive an honorary diploma.

Adeyele “Yele” Akanji can’t make it to the ceremony because he lives outside of Dallas and his wife is expecting their second child. But he plans to have the honorary diploma mailed to his parents.

School head Patrick Widhalm says the effort to honor the class of 2006 grew out of a conversation with a former student.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Killed In Crash Of School Bus, Dump Truck
  2. AP Source: Texas School Shooting Suspect IDed
  3. Possible Explosives Found At Texas School
  4. Larry Esparza Runs for MISD School Board Place 6
Related Posts
immigration_reform_graphic

Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue’s Risks For GOP

Danny Castillon 0
5aff1c2c3be5e_image

Trump Catches Wilkie Off-Guard With VA Secretary Nomination

Danny Castillon 0
c7156f6b-e4b6-4fb0-9185-443de0df52d4

Trump: Justice Department Planted Spy In 2016 Campaign

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video