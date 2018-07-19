After Rescue, Thai Soccer Boys Pray For Fortune At Temple

(AP) – The Thai soccer boys and their coach have attended a Buddhist ceremony to protect them against misfortunes, a day after they were discharged from a hospital following their rescue from a flooded cave.

The 11 boys and the coach sat and put their hands together to the tune of chanting monks. They were joined by relatives and friends. The remaining team member is reportedly a Muslim.

The ceremony is meant to extend one’s life and protect it from dangers.

On Wednesday, the boys and coach faced the media for the first time since their ordeal, describing their shock at seeing the British divers who found them after they went missing for almost 10 days. It would be another week before they were pulled out of the cave.