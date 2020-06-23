NATIONAL

After Tulsa, Trump Heads To Virus Hotspot Arizona And Border

By 28 views
0
In this June 20, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(AP) — President Donald Trump faces a fresh test of his ability to draw a crowd during a pandemic when he visits Arizona on Tuesday after his sparsely attended weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’ll also be trying to remind voters of one of his key 2016 promises as he visits the wall under construction at the U.S.-Mexico border. The president’s smaller-than-expected-crowd in deep red Oklahoma over the weekend has sharpened the focus on Trump’s visit to Arizona, which doubles as both a 2020 battleground state and a surging coronavirus hotspot.

Fauci To Testify At A Fraught Time For US Pandemic Response

Previous article

Protesters Try To Pull Down Andrew Jackson Statue In DC

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL