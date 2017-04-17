Home NATIONAL After US Strikes, Trump’s Syria Plan Starts Coming Into View
After US Strikes, Trump’s Syria Plan Starts Coming Into View
NATIONAL
0

After US Strikes, Trump’s Syria Plan Starts Coming Into View

0
0
BASHAR ASAAD AND DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

After US Strikes, Trump’s Syria Plan Starts Coming Into View

stabbing-news
now playing

San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police

STEVE STEPHENS
now playing

No Indication Cleveland Suspect In Philadelphia

AMBULANCE LIGHTS-1
now playing

Officials: Man Kills Self By Setting Himself On Fire In Yard

PRINCE HARRY
now playing

Prince Harry Describes Mental Problems After Diana's Death

child-abuse
now playing

Mother Accused Of Shooting Video, Photos Of Child's Abuse

atv accident
now playing

Harlingen Man Charged In Apparent Drunken Deadly ATV Accident

PRINCE-2
now playing

Painkiller Prescribed For Prince In Another Name

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
now playing

Turkish Leader Erdogan Rejects Criticism Of Vote

Steve Stephens
now playing

Ex-Girlfriend Calls Suspect Kind And Loving

UNITED AIRLINES
now playing

Couple Booted From United flight In Houston

(AP) – Can the threat of war crimes charges or promise of safe haven finally persuade Syrian President Bashar Assad to leave power?

Those long-shot proposals are among several at the center of the Trump administration’s strategy to resolve Syria’s six-year civil war.  President Donald Trump’s plans for Syria are still evolving. But they have become clearer in the days since Trump ordered airstrikes punishing Assad for a chemical attack.

The plan breaks down into three basic phases: defeating the Islamic State group, restoring stability region-by-region and securing a political transition in which Assad ultimately leaves power.  One of the most unpredictable variables is Russia. The country’s vast differences with the U.S. over Syria were illustrated last week when Trump declared relations “may be at an all-time low.”

Related posts:

  1. Legislators Target British Citizenship Of Assad’s Wife
  2. Turkey Detains 49 IS Suspects Said To Be Planning Attacks
  3. Trump White House Drops Policy Of Identifying Visitors
  4. New York State Allots $1M To Create Hate Crimes Task Force
Related Posts
STEVE STEPHENS

No Indication Cleveland Suspect In Philadelphia

jsalinas 0
AMBULANCE LIGHTS-1

Officials: Man Kills Self By Setting Himself On Fire In Yard

jsalinas 0
PRINCE-2

Painkiller Prescribed For Prince In Another Name

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video