Aftermarket Auto Parts Maker Cardone Announces Layoffs

Aftermarket auto parts maker Cardone is laying off workers at its Brownsville location due to the coronavirus slowdown.

The Brownsville Herald reported Monday that the site on Paredes Line Road that sorts and distributes remanufactured brake calipers from its Matamoros factory is laying off one-hundred-83 workers. The company began the gradual layoffs in Brownsville April 27th, which will continue through the end of August.

None of the three-thousand workers in Matamoros nor the workers in the company’s Harlingen warehouse are affected. Several of the company’s locations around Philadelphia, where the main office is located, laid off six-hundred workers three weeks ago.