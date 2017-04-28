AG Sessions Talks Tough On Immigration, NY Gangs

(AP) – Dozens of people who support immigrants are protesting outside a New York courthouse where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be discussing the violent street gang that’s gripping a suburban area with fear.

A Catholic nun from Brentwood, Long Island, Sister Catherine Fitzgibbon, says area’s “very good” and “hardworking” residents fear both the MS-13 gang and immigration enforcement. Security was extremely tight around the courthouse Friday.

The gang has been blamed for the deaths of 11 mostly young people in blue-collar Brentwood and Central Islip (EYE’-slihp) since last year. Some parents fear letting their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member can mean death. President Donald Trump says the killings are the result of immigration policies that let too many criminals slip through. MS-13 has Central American ties.