AG Sessions Talks Tough On Immigration, NY Gangs
AG Sessions Talks Tough On Immigration, NY Gangs
AG Sessions Talks Tough On Immigration, NY Gangs

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
AG Sessions Talks Tough On Immigration, NY Gangs

(AP) – Dozens of people who support immigrants are protesting outside a New York courthouse where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be discussing the violent street gang that’s gripping a suburban area with fear.

A Catholic nun from Brentwood, Long Island, Sister Catherine Fitzgibbon, says area’s “very good” and “hardworking” residents fear both the MS-13 gang and immigration enforcement.  Security was extremely tight around the courthouse Friday.

The gang has been blamed for the deaths of 11 mostly young people in blue-collar Brentwood and Central Islip (EYE’-slihp) since last year.  Some parents fear letting their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member can mean death.  President Donald Trump says the killings are the result of immigration policies that let too many criminals slip through. MS-13 has Central American ties.

