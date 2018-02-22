Home NATIONAL Again The Question: Could Armed Teachers Stop Shootings?
Again The Question: Could Armed Teachers Stop Shootings?
Again The Question: Could Armed Teachers Stop Shootings?

Again The Question: Could Armed Teachers Stop Shootings?

In the aftermath of the latest mass school shooting, President Donald Trump has raised the idea of arming teachers.
Trump says that had one of the victims, an assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, been armed, “he would have shot and that would have been the end of it.”
The comments come as lawmakers in several states are wrestling with the idea of letting teachers carry guns, including in Florida, where 17 victims are being mourned.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has called arming teachers an option for states. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten calls it a horrible idea.
The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence says at least eight states allow, or don’t specifically prohibit, concealed weapons in K-12 schools.

