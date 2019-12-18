Agency Fines Company $26K For Fatal Dallas Crane Collapse

FILE- In this June 9, 2019, file photo, officials respond to the scene after a crane collapsed into Elan City Lights apartments amid severe thunderstorms in Dallas. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration in December 2019 imposed a nearly $26,000 fine against Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. for failing to inspect properly the collapsed crane. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

(AP) A federal agency has levied a fine of about $26,000 against the company that owns the crane that slashed through an apartment building near downtown Dallas. The June 9 collapse killed one resident and displaced hundreds. The Dallas Morning News reports Wednesday that the citation issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. doesn’t explain the cause of the collapse during a windstorm. Randy Smith, the corporate counsel for Bigge, says the company will appeal OSHA’s citations.