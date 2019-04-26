Agency Reviews Contact With Slain Boy’s Family

This combination of undated photos provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Department in Woodstock, Ill., on Thursday, April 25, 2019 shows JoAnn Cunningham, left, and Andrew Freund Sr. The two have been charged in the murder of their five year-old son, Andrew "AJ" Freund. A criminal complaint filed Thursday, April 25, 2019, outlines first-degree murder, aggravated battery and several other charges against the couple. A judge set bail at $5 million for each parent. (McHenry County Sheriff's Department via AP)

This combination of undated photos provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Department in Woodstock, Ill., on Thursday, April 25, 2019 shows JoAnn Cunningham, left, and Andrew Freund Sr. The two have been charged in the murder of their five year-old son, Andrew "AJ" Freund. A criminal complaint filed Thursday, April 25, 2019, outlines first-degree murder, aggravated battery and several other charges against the couple. A judge set bail at $5 million for each parent. (McHenry County Sheriff's Department via AP)

(AP) – The caseworker and supervisor responsible for monitoring the well-being of a 5-year-old Illinois boy found dead in a shallow grave have been removed from work on child-welfare cases.

The Department of Children and Family Services announced Friday that the two employees have been placed on administrative duty without casework while the agency reviews their interaction with the family of Andrew “AJ” Freund of Crystal Lake and other families. A spokesman declined to name the employees.

DCFS released a timeline showing agency contact with AJ’s family dating to 2012. The latest case was opened in December 2018. Bruising on AJ was attributed to the family dog and the case closed in January.

AJ’s parents have been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege the couple forced the boy to stand in a cold shower and beat him.