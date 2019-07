One of the busiest border crossings in the U.S. is now reopened after officials earlier had to deal with a mob.

U.S. Border agents in Texas say a large and unruly group of people formed on the Mexican side of the crossing and rushed the port of entry at the border in El Paso early Monday morning.

Border agents reportedly fired tear gas and the Paso Del Norte Bridge crossing was forced to shut. The mob reportedly consisted of Cubans and El Salvadorans.