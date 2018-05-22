Home TEXAS Agents In South Texas Seize $16M In Counterfeit-Label Items
(AP) – Federal agents in South Texas have seized nearly 79,000 bogus-label clothing, electronics and other items at a public storage facility in an estimated $16 million counterfeit cargo bust.

Investigators with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say the trademark-infringed merchandise was shipped from China to an international cargo terminal in Laredo.

Authorities on Monday said no one has been arrested in the investigation of items with fake tags representing Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Adidas, Nike, Apple, Samsung and Sony.

Agents began surveillance on a storage facility May 17. Officers observed vehicles with Mexican license plates arriving at the scene to pick up some boxes.

Authorities confiscated 275 boxes that displayed bogus recipients and addresses in Laredo.

