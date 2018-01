(Falcon, TX) — The Border Patrol says agents seized more than a ton of marijuana in Zapata County. Yesterday, over 100 bundles of marijuana were found hidden inside two trucks and a shed near Serna Street in the border town of Falcon. The street value of the load is estimated at more than one-point-eight million dollars. No suspects have been arrested so far.

Photo-courtesy-of-U.S.-Customs-and-Border-Protection