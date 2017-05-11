Home TEXAS Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72
Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72
Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72

Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72

(AP) – A top Texas public safety officer says that 23 of the people found dead in a shooting at a Baptist church were found inside the building, two others were outside and one person was transported but died later.

Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, says the ages of those killed ranged from 5 to 72.  He told a news conference that about 20 other people were injured in the attack.

The first report of the shooting was at about 11:20 a.m., or about 20 minutes after the church website says the Sunday worship was scheduled to start.

