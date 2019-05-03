Agreement Creating A Unified Valley MPO Sent To Governor Abbott

The re-designation agreement that merges the Valley’s three metropolitan planning organizations into one is now on the desk of Governor Greg Abbott.

TX-DOT this week sent the merger agreement to the governor for his signature. That would be the final step in what has been a contentious, years-long process that ended late last month when the judges of Cameron and Hidalgo counties and the mayors of seven Valley cities put their names on the agreement that creates a unified Valley MPO.

An MPO is the entity that oversees local highway and transportation projects, and by creating a single, larger entity, the region will be eligible for hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding that TX-DOT doles out for highway construction.