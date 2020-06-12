Aid Groups ‘Alarmed’ By Little US Coronavirus Assistance

FILE - In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, medical students test a self-designed computer-controlled ventilator prototype at the Chandaria Business and Incubation Centre of Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya. More than two dozen international aid organizations have told the U.S. government they are "increasingly alarmed" that "little to no U.S. humanitarian assistance has reached those on the front lines" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of new cases picks up speed in some of the world's most fragile regions. (AP Photo/John Muchucha, File)