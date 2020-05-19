Aides Scramble To Defend Trump’s Use Of Unproven Drug

(AP) – The White House is scrambling to defend President Donald Trump’s decision to take a malaria drug he’s been touting as a treatment for the coronavirus. He’s making himself an example for use of the drug, and that’s drawing criticism from some health experts as well as Democratic leaders.

Trump says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily for a week and a half. However, the government says the drug should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells CNN she would rather Trump not be taking something that hasn’t been approved by scientists, citing his age and calling the president “morbidly obese.”