There has been a surprising and significant rise in the number of AIDS cases in the Valley this year. So says the Valley AIDS Council.

Director of Education Oscar Lopez says from January through March, 55 people tested positive for H-I-V. If the trend holds, Lopez says, that would mean about a 30 percent increase for the year.

Lopez notes many of the cases are occurring in people between the ages of 25 and 44. He also says the disease is impacting men and women, both gay and straight.