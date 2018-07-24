Home NATIONAL AIDS Drugs Show More Promise For Preventing New Infections
New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus.
In one study, there were no infections among gay men who used a two-drug combo pill either daily or just before and after sex with someone with HIV.
In a second study, no uninfected men caught the virus if they had sex only with a partner whose HIV was well suppressed by medicines.
Both studies were discussed Tuesday at the International AIDS conference in Amsterdam.
There is no AIDS vaccine, so other prevention methods are crucial to curb the epidemic. About 36 million people worldwide have HIV and 1.8 million new infections occur each year.

