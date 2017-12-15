Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill

(AP) – Ailing Republican Senators. John McCain and Thad Cochran will be able to cast their votes for the GOP tax package next week. That’s the word from fellow GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. He told reporters on Friday: “All of our thoughts and prayers go out to Sen. McCain. He’s having a tough time. I am told he will be here next week and voting. And more importantly we all wish him the best of health.”

McCain, 81, is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center where the Arizona senator is being treated for the side effects of brain cancer treatment. Thad Cochran, 80, of Mississippi had a non-melanoma lesion removed from his nose earlier this week. Portman said: “I’m told he will be here next week also.”