Home NATIONAL Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill
Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill
NATIONAL
0

Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill

0
0
John McCain, Thad Cochran
now viewing

Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill

NORTH KOREA MISSILES
now playing

South Korea Says North Close To 'weaponization'

TAX PLAN
now playing

Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House

Plane that led Normandy invasion discovered, restored-1
now playing

Plane That Led Normandy Invasion Discovered, Restored

ISRAEL
now playing

White House Signals Western Wall Has To Be Part Of Israel

Dustin Hoffman
now playing

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Death For Anyone Who Kills A Cop

illegal 8 liners game room
now playing

Willacy County Temporarily Halts 8-Liner Invasion

SEXUAL ASSAULT
now playing

5 Junior High Students Charged With Sexual Assault

HOUSTON HOME BEING RAISED CRUSHES 2 MEN IN HOUSTON
now playing

2 Men Crushed When House Being Raised After Harvey Falls

(AP) – Ailing Republican Senators. John McCain and Thad Cochran will be able to cast their votes for the GOP tax package next week.  That’s the word from fellow GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. He told reporters on Friday: “All of our thoughts and prayers go out to Sen. McCain. He’s having a tough time. I am told he will be here next week and voting. And more importantly we all wish him the best of health.”

McCain, 81, is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center where the Arizona senator is being treated for the side effects of brain cancer treatment.  Thad Cochran, 80, of Mississippi had a non-melanoma lesion removed from his nose earlier this week.  Portman said: “I’m told he will be here next week also.”

Related posts:

  1. Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House
  2. Elsa Teen Struck By Truck And Killed
  3. Christmas Favorites
  4. Cautious Texas Among Last States To OK Medical Marijuana
Related Posts
TAX PLAN

Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House

jsalinas 0
Plane that led Normandy invasion discovered, restored-1

Plane That Led Normandy Invasion Discovered, Restored

jsalinas 0
Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video