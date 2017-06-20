Air Conditioner Repairmen In Hot Demand Amid Heat Wave

(AP) – As a scorching heat wave hits Phoenix, air conditioning repairmen have been besieged with phone calls from desperate homeowners. The Associated Press spent Monday morning alongside repairman Alan Schwandt to provide a snapshot into the hectic work necessary in a region heavily reliant on air conditioning.

Schwandt spent his day fielding calls and feverishly crisscrossing the Phoenix metro area to bring relief to flushed residents. Maricopa County health officials say most heat-related deaths involve people with non-functioning air conditioners.