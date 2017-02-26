Air Force Sergeant Convicted Of Misconduct With 8 Women

(AP) — An Air Force noncommissioned officer has been sentenced to three months confinement and another month of hard labor after he was convicted of misconduct with eight women, including three who accused him of sexually assaulting them. Tech. Sgt. Anthony Lizana also was reduced in rank to airman first class and was given a dishonorable discharge as his trial ended Saturday night at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the jury of two officers and five senior noncommissioned officers could have sentenced the 35-year-old Lizana to nearly 38 years in prison for his conviction on four charges and eight specifications of misconduct that included dereliction, adultery, assault consummated by battery and sexual assault. Military prosecutors originally lodged seven charges and 17 specifications of misconduct against him.