Air France Turns Away 21 From Muslim Countries For Trump Ban
Air France Turns Away 21 From Muslim Countries For Trump Ban
Air France Turns Away 21 From Muslim Countries For Trump Ban

(AP) – Air France has blocked 21 passengers from Muslim countries from traveling to the U.S. because they would have been refused entry under President Donald Trump’s new immigration ban.

Air France said in a statement it was informed Saturday by the U.S. government of the new restrictions, and had no choice but to stop the passengers from boarding U.S.-bound flights.

An airline spokeswoman says today that the 21 people were taken back to their point of departure or otherwise taken care of. She would not provide the passengers’ names, nationalities or other details.

Other international airlines have done the same. The passengers were from seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the three-month immigration ban: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

