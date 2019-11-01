Airbnb: Ad For California Home Banned Parties

(AP) – An Airbnb spokesman says the owner of a San Francisco Bay Area house where four people were fatally shot during a Halloween party had specifically banned such parties in the rental listing.
Authorities said Friday that four people were killed and at least three were wounded, one critically, in the shooting at the home in the city of Orinda. The homeowner had been told the renter would use the house for a family reunion of 12 people but about 100 showed up to the party.
Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit says in an email that the home’s Airbnb ad includes prohibitions on smoking, marijuana use, weapons and parties. The listing also says quiet hours must be observed between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. because neighboring homes are close by.
The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday as neighbors complained of excessive noise before hearing gunfire. Breit says Airbnb has banned the renter from its platform and the home has been removed as a listing.
Comments