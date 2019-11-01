Airbnb: Ad For California Home Banned Parties

Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Four people were killed and four others wounded in a Halloween night party shooting at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in the city of about 20,000 just east of Berkeley, happened at a party attended by 100 people said police chief David Cook. (Ray Chavez/East Bay Times via AP)

(AP) – An Airbnb spokesman says the owner of a San Francisco Bay Area house where four people were fatally shot during a Halloween party had specifically banned such parties in the rental listing.

Authorities said Friday that four people were killed and at least three were wounded, one critically, in the shooting at the home in the city of Orinda. The homeowner had been told the renter would use the house for a family reunion of 12 people but about 100 showed up to the party.

Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit says in an email that the home’s Airbnb ad includes prohibitions on smoking, marijuana use, weapons and parties. The listing also says quiet hours must be observed between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. because neighboring homes are close by.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday as neighbors complained of excessive noise before hearing gunfire. Breit says Airbnb has banned the renter from its platform and the home has been removed as a listing.