Airline: Nothing Unusual On United Plane Returned To Houston
Airline: Nothing Unusual On United Plane Returned To Houston

Airline: Nothing Unusual On United Plane Returned To Houston

(AP) – United Airlines says nothing unusual was found aboard an Ecuador-bound plane that returned to Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport after sounds were heard coming from the cargo hold.  United spokeswoman Maddie King said Friday that Flight 1035 returned to Houston on Thursday and landed safely. She says a ramp and maintenance team inspected the aircraft but that nothing untoward was found.

Local television stations reported Thursday that the flight returned due to reports of a person stowed in the cargo hold. King says that was not the case.  The 163 passengers continued their journey to Ecuador on another aircraft.

