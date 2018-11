Triple-A is predicting the busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel period since 2005 and air travelers are being urged to get an early start. Experts say passengers should arrive at the airport an hour and a half to two hours ahead of their flight because of long lines and possible delays at security checkpoints.

Weather is also likely to be factor with snow expected in some parts of the country. About 30 million passengers are expected to travel through the skies through November 27th this year.