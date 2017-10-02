Home WORLD Airstrikes Target Libyan Militias Near Oil Field
Airstrikes Target Libyan Militias Near Oil Field
WORLD
0

Airstrikes Target Libyan Militias Near Oil Field

0
0
AIRSTRIKES
now viewing

Airstrikes Target Libyan Militias Near Oil Field

Gun On Airplane
now playing

UPDATE: Manager: Musician Meant No Harm By Gun On Plane

AUTO WRECK CAR CRASH
now playing

Coroner: Man Dies In Wreck On Way To Brother's Funeral

THE VATICAN
now playing

Vatican Laughs Off News Spoof Amid Conservative Criticism

Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy
now playing

Louvre Machete Attack Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charge

German Defense Minister Visits US, Calls NATO Demands 'fair'

Iman Abdel-Atti
now playing

500-Kilogram Woman Leaves Egypt To India For Surgery

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Prosecutors Say Jury Pool For Texas AG's Fraud Trial Tainted

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

Jesse Christian Dobbs was indicted Thursday
now playing

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend

GAVEL-SMALL PIC
now playing

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

(AP) – A Libyan official says warplanes belonging to the country’s east-based military have carried out at least nine airstrikes targeting Islamic militias near an oil field in central Libya.  Faisal Ahbale, a spokesman for the east-based forces, told The Associated Press on Friday that the airstrikes hit militias known as Bengahzi Defense Brigades. They are a mixture of Islamic militants and former rebels recently defeated in Benghazi, Libya’s second largest city.

Ahbale says the militias were advancing toward a key oil field in the hands of the army and called al-Mabrouk, located 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the so-called Oil Crescent – a geographical region along the central part of Libya’s Mediterranean Sea coast where most oil terminals are located.   He says five militiamen were killed and 20 were wounded.

Related posts:

  1. Two Dead In Shooting North Of Alamo
  2. Scrape Of Snow Shovels Replaces Howling Winds
  3. NEW: ‘The Rock’ Joins Critics Of Under Armour CEO’s Trump Remark
  4. Fire That Destroyed South Texas Mosque Ruled Arson
Related Posts
THE VATICAN

Vatican Laughs Off News Spoof Amid Conservative Criticism

jsalinas 0
Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy

Louvre Machete Attack Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charge

jsalinas 0

German Defense Minister Visits US, Calls NATO Demands ‘fair’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video