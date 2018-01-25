Home NATIONAL AK Earthquake Jostles FL Well Water
AK Earthquake Jostles FL Well Water
NATIONAL
AK Earthquake Jostles FL Well Water

alaska earthquake 01-23-18
AK Earthquake Jostles FL Well Water

(Fort Lauderdale, FL) — Tuesday’s quake may have triggered tsunami warnings on the upper West Coast, but down in Florida, it caused some wells to spew over. Florida well waters are now back to normal levels following the earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that Florida well waters responded to underground seismic-waves that were sent from the coast of Alaska, nearly 38-hundred miles away. The magnitude-7.8 earthquake caused some well waters to rise and others to drop by several inches.

Alaska’s massive magnitude-9.2 quake in 1964 caused water levels to spike to just over 20-feet in parts of the nation.

