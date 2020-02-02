WORLD

Al-Qaida In Yemen Claims Deadly Florida Naval Base Shooting

By 116 views
0
File photo: Police cars escort an ambulance after a shooter open fire inside the Pensacola Air Base, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla. (Tony Giberson/ Pensacola News Journal via AP)

(AP) – The Al-Qaida branch in Yemen has claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi aviation student. SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist websites, reported the claim Sunday.

The shooter was a lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force in training at the base. He opened fire inside a classroom, killing three people before being shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy. SITE reports that the video indicates the shooter and al-Qaida were in communication.

Al-Qaida’s Yemen branch has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.

Impeachment Trial Heads To Historic End In Frenetic Week

Previous article

Man Wearing Fake Bomb Stabs 2 In London And Is Shot To Death

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD