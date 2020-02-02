Al-Qaida In Yemen Claims Deadly Florida Naval Base Shooting

File photo: Police cars escort an ambulance after a shooter open fire inside the Pensacola Air Base, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla. (Tony Giberson/ Pensacola News Journal via AP)

(AP) – The Al-Qaida branch in Yemen has claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi aviation student. SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist websites, reported the claim Sunday.

The shooter was a lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force in training at the base. He opened fire inside a classroom, killing three people before being shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy. SITE reports that the video indicates the shooter and al-Qaida were in communication.

Al-Qaida’s Yemen branch has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.