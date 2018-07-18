Ala. Congresswoman Wins Runoff Turning On Loyalty To Trump

(AP) – A House Republican has won her runoff election in Alabama after battling questions about her loyalty to President Donald Trump in light of criticism she leveled at the president when he was running for office two years ago.

Congresswoman Martha Roby defeated a former Democratic congressman turned Republican, Bobby Bright, who had argued that he was the better choice to support the Trump agenda.

Roby had pulled her support for Trump in 2016 after the “Access Hollywood” tape brought out his lewd comments about women. Since his election, she has been a reliable vote for Trump administration initiatives and even won the endorsement of Trump over Bright.

Roby now faces a political newcomer, Democrat Tabitha Isner, in a November race to represent a heavily Republican district.