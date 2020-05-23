Alabama Coronavirus Outlook Worsening Amid State Reopening

Seniors from Spain Park High School stand on a baseball field at a socially distanced graduation ceremony in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Health officials say usual graduation ceremonies could endanger the public health by promoting the spread of disease. But school officials say they're using social distancing guidelines and abiding by state health rules. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Seniors from Spain Park High School stand on a baseball field at a socially distanced graduation ceremony in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Health officials say usual graduation ceremonies could endanger the public health by promoting the spread of disease. But school officials say they're using social distancing guidelines and abiding by state health rules. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

(AP) — Health officials are worried that Alabama’s coronavirus caseload is increasing and residents aren’t guarding against COVID-19 as it opens its casinos, church and more. Parking lots are filling up again outside many businesses, and in many places it’s rare to see people wearing face masks. University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has released a video encouraging people to cover their faces and practice social distancing. But it’s unclear whether that will help, and health officials are concerned. Hospitalizations have increased since April, as have the overall number of cases in the state. Officials say it’s unclear whether the increase is linked to more testing or more disease.