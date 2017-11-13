Alabama Governor Says Dec. 12 Election On Track

(AP) – Alabama’s governor says there are no plans to change the date of the special election for the Senate. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Monday: “The election date is set for Dec. 12.” The governor office has said since Saturday that she is not considering moving the election.

Ivey says she plans for now to vote for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, but added that “there may be some more facts to come out.” The Washington Post reported that a woman said Moore, at age 31, initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14. The paper quoted other women who said Moore pursued romantic relationships with them between the ages of 16 and 18.